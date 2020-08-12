Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a rally on August 13 in connection with the Independence Day, said an announcement on Tuesday.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi, Faisal Vawda, Member National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui, PTI Members of Provincial Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh and others will participate in the rally. MNA Aftab Siddiqui said that tributes would be paid to Kashmiris in the Independence Day celebrations and the day would be observed with full enthusiasm.