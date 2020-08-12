Share:

Government of Punjab, after lifting coronavirus lockdown, has decided to also resume metro bus service in Lahore and Rawalpindi-Islamabad.

According to media report, metro service will resume with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for customers and staff.

Face masks will be mandatory for everyone and passengers are directed to leave the middle seat empty. Staff of the Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) are issuing limited number of tickets as only 38 passengers are allowed to travel in one metro bus.