LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood Ur Rasheed said that comprehensive relief was being provided to builders and developers in Naya Pakistan Housing Project (NPHP).

He expressed these views while presiding over a 70th meeting of Punjab Housing & Town Planning Agency (PHATA).

Secretary Housing Nadeem Mahboob, DG PHATA Zareef Sati, Housing Taskforce General Secretary Atif Ayub, representative of builders and developers were present on this occasion.

Provincial minister said that policies related to housing sector were being framed with the consultation of stakeholders.

He maintained that stakeholders had also been taken into confidence for making laws and proposed amendments of various departments related to housing sector. The meeting decided that directors of PHATA would visit once a week to their respective district so that government affairs could be performed in a better way besides facilitating people of the district. The meeting confirmed the minutes of the decisions taken in the last meeting of the board. The meeting also discussed the schemes of the area development of different districts under PHATA.