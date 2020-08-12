Share:

islamabad - She has jetted to Ibiza with pals and her boyfriend Romain Gavras. And Rita Ora looked every inch the fashion maven in a backless black dress as she watched the sunset on the beach with her sister Elena and mum Vera.

The singer, 29, showed off her toned legs in the asymmetric dress which featured cut out sections on her derriere. Rita complemented the look with Gucci loafers and an electric blue £3,550 Chanel rucksack. Slicking her blonde hair back in a high bun, Rita donned a pair of black sunglasses and accessorized her outfit with layers of gold necklaces.

The Hot Right Now singer appeared in high spirits as she headed to the beach after enjoying dinner at Sunset Ashram.

Rita faces 14 days of quarantine when she returns to the UK after the government pulled its air bridge with Spain following a spike in COVID-19 cases.