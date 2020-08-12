Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the role of youth is pivotal in making a new Pakistan.

In his message on Youth Day, the CM said that a major portion of the population consists of youth and the government is committed to empowering it in the real sense. He expressed the satisfaction that the Tiger Force is engaged in public service adding that investment on youth is the priority of the government because youth has tremendous potential.

Pakistani youth has brought laurels home and the nation has attached many expectations. The objectives of the new Pakistan will be achieved by providing resources and opportunities for the empowerment of the youth, the CM added.