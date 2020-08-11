Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 12 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank on Tuesday to close at Rs168.26 as compared to the last closing of Rs168.38. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs168.2 and Rs168.9 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of euro depreciated by 3 paisas to close at Rs198.03 against the last day’s trading of Rs 198.06.

The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.58, whereas an increase of 38 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs220.18 as compared to its last closing of Rs219.80. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham decreased by 3 paisas each to close at Rs44.86 and Rs45.81 respectively.