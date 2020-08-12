Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to clean all Karachi nullahs and remove encroachments around them in three months.

Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard the case of illegal encroachments on drains at the SC Karachi registry.

As the hearing went underway, CJP Gulzar inquired Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani about the ongoing drive to clean the city’s stormwater drains.

“This was the responsibility of Sindh government to clean Karachi’s nullahs, but the centre intervened after the provincial government failed to clean Karachi drains,” the chief justice remarked.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan told the apex court that the federal government is deliberating on different legal and constitutional options to save Karachi.