Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Power Senator Fida Mohammad on Tuesday said if the K-Electric CEO did not come to the committee meeting, the federal government would be asked to stop supply of 800MW electricity to the company from the national grid.

Senate Standing Committee on Power that met with Senator Fida Mohammad in chair expressed strong disapproval of continuous absence of CEO K-Electric and decided to issue summons if this attitude persists.

The committee observed that people of Karachi were facing unending problems regarding power supply and the company should be taken to task.

Special Secretary Power division said that KE was a private company. Agha Shazeb Durrani said no matter the company was public or private as no one was above the parliament.

Senator Mushahid Ullah said since the privatization of KE, it had played havoc with the lives of Karachiites. He proposed to bring privilege motion against CEO KE.

The committee refused to listen to the KE director and said it would provide last chance to CEO KE to appear before the committee on August 18.

The committee was also briefed by CEO TESCO on the utilisation of funds, allocation by the previous government through SDGs for electrification of villages in various erstwhile tribal districts during the last five years along with reasons for not carrying out the work despite the fact that funds were released and material was also procured.

The Committee was informed that Rs.368.06 million were allocated, Rs.252.717 million were utilised and the balance was of Rs.115.343 million. Funds were received in April 2018 but ECP imposed ban on development projects due to general elections and execution was stopped. The committee was assured that 100% progress and utilisation would be completed by December 2020.

The Committee was attended among others by Senators Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Agha Shahzaib Durani, Hilal ur Rehman, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Hidayatullah, Mushahidullah Khan, Muhammad Akram, Ghous Niazi.