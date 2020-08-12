Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and apprised him of progress on ML-1 projects, said a press release of PM office media wing. Separately, Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar also called on the prime minister and discussed matters pertaining to the province. Meanwhile, talking to Iranian Ambassador Syed Mohammad Ali Hussaini, Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan Railways has completed the feasibility study of up-gradation of the Quetta-Taftan Rail Track. He said that the Quetta-Taftan Rail Track, to be upgraded at a cost of 112 billion rupees, will increase trade and movement of passengers between Pakistan and Iran. The minister expressed desire for fast enhanced cooperation in railways between Pakistan and Iran under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said that ML-1 project, approved under CPEC between Pakistan and China, will revolutionize railways in Pakistan. The Iranian Ambassador stressed the need for expediting efforts regarding Pakistan-Iran-Turkey freight train under Economic Coordination Organization.