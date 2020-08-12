Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Engr. Abdul Bari Pitafi on Tuesday said that the Sindh Government was determined to reduce poverty and malnutrition in Sindh.

This he said while chairing a Progress Review meeting at his office here.

Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Aijaz Mehsar and other officers of Livestock and Fisheries Department were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

Programme Coordinator Accelerated action plan for reduction of stunting and malnutrition in Sindh Dr. Nazeer Hussain Kalhoro briefed about the programme.

He said that this programme was multi sectoral and about eight departments of Sindh Government were jointly participating and taking initiatives to resolve the issue of stunting and malnutrition in children below age 5 in Sindh.

He informed the participants that under this programme about 15,000 poor and malnourished household pregnant or lactating women had its children were provided package of five goats and 10 poultry birds with feed for farming, so that children and family could get best source of quality food in terms of milk and eggs.

These families were selected on the basis of Benazir Income Support Card or Poverty scorecard data and MAUC test performed by Health Department Government of Sindh, he added. The Minister Livestock and Fisheries was informed that under this programme about 108,000 poor and malnourished families were provided awareness session as how to keep better health and nutrition of family and especially children.

The Program Coordinator also informed Abdul Bari Pitafi about 68,000 livestock female farmers were provided training on better management and disease control in livestock. He further informed that vaccination had been provided to about 97,000 household’s small animals, large animals and poultry repeatedly.

All the programme was implemented through Departments and hired NGOs as a partners, monitored by Planning and Development Department, World Bank and UNICEF, he said.

The Minister Livestock and Fisheries appreciated the progress and working of program coordinator and team members.