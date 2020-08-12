Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme is set to launch sub-national anti-polio drive in the country this week to immunise 34 million children under the age of five years in 130 districts across the country, a statement said on Tuesday

This polio eradication campaign will start from 13th August in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15th August in Punjab and Sindh, and 17th August in Balochistan and AJK. The campaign will be conducted following the successful resumption of polio activities in July 2020 after a four-month suspension due to COVID-19 pandemic.