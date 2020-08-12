Share:

Peshawar - A delegation of Insaf Teachers’ Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa called on Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash here on Tuesday.

The challenges being faced by the teachers and steps taken by the government were discussed during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bangash said the provincial government was working for the welfare of teachers. In this connection, the government had given most privileges to teachers, which would continue in the future also, he added.

Talking about the role of teachers in the development of the country, Bangash said teachers were the architects of the nation and they also had to play their role in the development of the country. He said the government would take all possible steps for the welfare of the teachers.

Talking about solutions to the challenges faced by the teachers, he said the service structure and administrative issues of all employees in the education cadre would be resolved.

He expressed the hope that teachers’ organizations would contribute to the journey of change.