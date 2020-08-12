Share:

FAISALABAD - City Jaranwala police has registered a case under Punjab Marriage Act and arrested 6 persons including groom. Police spokesperson said on Tuesday that Bashir Ahmad of mohallah Raza Abad arranged marriage of his son Imran with Mehwish, a minor daughter of Kishwar Bibi resident of Chak No 352-GB. The police received information on Rescue 15 in this regard and conducted raid at marriage function. The police arrested 6 persons including groom Imran, his father Bashir Ahmad, Kishwar Bibi, her cousins Babar and Mueez, etc. and locked them behind bars. Further investigation is under progress.