ISLAMABAD - Indian hegemonistic policies in South Asia were highlighted at a webinar held here on Tuesday.

The special webinar was organised by Islamabad Policy Research Institute on “The Contrast: Indian Hegemonistic Policies in South Asia and Pakistan’s Quest for Regional Peace and Stability.”

Speaking at the virtual session, Senator Sherry Rehman talked about how Pakistan was a particular thorn in Modi’s side because it notionally challenged and impeded Modi’s ascent as South Asia region’s hegemon.

She pointed out that India was using external threats to cover up its internal failures and like a Janus faced entity showing a different image to the world while acting as a misanthropic bully domestically and an implacable hegemony bilaterally.

“Pakistan’s foreign policy as per her needs to be more nuanced and proactive based on a consistent approach backed by a domestic consensus,” she added.

Ambassador (Retd) Ashraf Jehangir Qazi stressed on the need for a two tracked policy. “Track one should aim at employing diplomacy, lawfare and moral suasions whereas track two should focus on prevention of cultural genocide through all means at disposal of Pakistan,” he said.

Dr Liu Zongyi of Shanghai Institute for International Studies highlighted the change in Indian approach towards border dispute with China due to militant Hindutva ideology of Indian Prime Minister Narednra Modi.

He pointed out that India was stoking the fire of conflict in the region on the encouragement of another global power. India as per him was neither capable of winning a war against China nor making peace under the current Indian regime.

In his opening remarks, Acting President IPRI, Brig (Retd) Rashid Wali Janjua highlighted the jingoistic posturing of a Hindutva driven Indian government that has put the peace and security of South Asia in a confrontational limbo.

He said that India had problems with every neighbour and had come a long way from its Nehruvian legacy of secular Indian nationalism.

“The tactical strategy of the BJP (Bhartiya Janta Party) was straight out of the playbook of Nazis. Indian government has tried to marginalise and ostracize the Muslim community through Citizen Amendment Act and National Register for Citizens”, he averred.

He also mentioned that bilateral attempts for promoting neighbourly relations have been spurned by India. “Instead of responding to peace, the Indians have been racketing up tensions and even resorting to cross border attacks on LoC (Line of Control),” he said.