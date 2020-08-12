Share:

Global technology leader Xiaomi announced the release of Redmi 9C in Pakistan today. This brand-new entry-level smartphone is equipped with a massive 6.53” Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience and a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that satisfies users who want to do more and enjoy more on their phone. Redmi 9C features MediaTek Helio G35, an octa-core gaming chipset which can go up to 2.3GHz. It also sports the AI optimized triple camera that can quickly and easily capture crisp and clear images in a variety of situations.

Retailing at 16,999 for Redmi 9C 2GB+32GB variant and Redmi 9C 3GB+64GB for PKR TBD. Both these smartphones will be available for purchase online on Daraz.pk and Mistore.pk from 9PM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Online sale will start with a flash sale in which we will offer Redmi 9C along with a bundle of Piston Basic Handsfree.

Along with Redmi 9C we will be launching Mi Smart Band 5, Mi AIoT Router AC2350 and Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite. Everything from the display to the sensors, to the processor, gets an upgrade on the new Mi Smart Band, making it more feature-rich than ever. Let’s take a look at all that’s new on the Mi Band 5 and how it differs from last year’s Mi Smart Band 4.

Mi Smart Band 5

11th August, 2020 – Global technology leader Xiaomi today announced Mi Smart Band 5 in Pakistan.

Consumers’ favorite fitness companion is now bigger and better than ever. Mi Smart Band 5 boasts a large 1.1” color AMOLED display with 20% more screen than its predecessor. Users can express their unique style by choosing from over 65 dynamic displays and six sleek band colors. With a vibrant display and sporty design, Mi Smart Band 5 makes fitness fashionable.

Whatever your workout style, Mi Smart Band 5 has you covered. With 5 ATM water-resistant certification, the device can accompany users in and out of the water – from the pool to the track or the surf to the shower. With 11 exercise modes – including indoor cycling, elliptical, yoga, rowing machine, and jump rope – Mi Smart Band 5 captures your workout progress, no matter how you move.

Beyond fitness, Mi Smart Band 5’s PPG heart rate sensor is now up to 50% more accurate*, so you can always stay in touch with your cardiac health with more indicative data on your sleep status, stress levels or even monthly cycles. Additionally, this device gathers all the matrices and outputs a Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) value for you to easily understand your health level.

To power a larger screen and newly added features, Mi Smart Band 5’s battery supports up to 14 days of continuous usage.** And when it is time to recharge, there’s no need to remove the tracker from its band thanks to Mi Smart Band 5’s all-new charging solution. Conveniently snap it onto its charger via its magnetic back, and let the charging begin!

Mi Smart Band 5 will be available on Mistore.pk and Daraz.pk at a recommended price of PKR 5,999.

*Heart rate detection increased by up to 50% refers to irregular movements such as cross-country running, mountain climbing, hiking and more. Data is compared against the previous generation and conducted by the internal lab.

Mi AIoT Router AC2350

Xiaomi also introduced Mi AIoT Router AC2350 in Pakistan today. This new router designed for hyper-connected homes is powered by a Qualcomm® CPU, which provides a strong Wi-Fi connection for multiple simultaneously connected devices and demanding applications. It delivers some of the fastest Internet available in this price range with Wi-Fi speeds of up to 2183 Mbps. 7 high-gain external antennas and 7 power amplifiers cast a strong signal to every corner of the home, ensuring that even far away and low powered devices can enjoy a stable and low latency connection.

An additional dedicated AIoT antenna and chip automatically detects Mi IoT devices in its surroundings and completes setup without requiring repeated password input. With advanced 802.11 ac MU-MIMO technology, Mi AIoT Router AC2350 enables up to 128 digital devices to be connected simultaneously.

Specifications:

• CPU: QCA9563 1-core 775MHz[宇波2]

• ROM: 16MB

• RAM: 128MB

• Antenna Type: 7 external antennas

• Wireless Standards: IEEE 802.11a / b / g / n / ac, 802.3 / 3u / 3ab

• Power Supply: 12V / 1.5A

• Signal Rate: 5GHz up to 1733Mbps; 2.4GHz up to 450Mbps

• Ports: 3 LAN ports 10/100 / 1000Mbps + 1 WAN port 10/100 / 1000Mbps

• 2.4GHz Channel: 1, 2, 3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13

• 5GHz Channel: 36, 40, 44, 48, 149, 153, 157, 161, 165[宇波3]

• Wireless Security: WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK encryption

**Actual battery life may vary depending on environment, frequency of use, and other factors.

Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite

Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite is also launched. Designed to be your first hassle-free wireless earphones, Mi Ture Wireless Earphones Lite makes a perfect pick for everyday work and play. By supporting AAC codec and Bluetooth 5.0, Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite delivers stable and uncompromised sound quality.

Thanks to its sleek in-ear design, the unit provides better noise isolation whenever you are in public environment. To ensure ease of use and an uninterrupted listening experience, Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite features an in-ear detection function, single-ear mode as well as double-tapping to access the control of music, calls or voice assistants. One full charge will support 4 hours of single playback and 16 hours in total with case.

