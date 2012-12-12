LAHORE (PR) – LG Electronics’ viral video demonstrating the lifelike image quality of its IPS monitors has generated over 10 million views on YouTube in just 11 days, making it a worldwide sensation. The 1 minute 50 second video clip was developed by LG Electronics Netherlands and published on October 19.

The video was originally posted with the title ‘So Real, it’s Scary’. It shows LG installing several of its new IPS monitors in the floor of an elevator. After the assembly is complete, people are filmed going into the elevator on a hidden camera. While the elevator lights flicker, the monitors begin to display what appears to be the floor of the elevator falling out from underneath them. The stunt was convincing enough to surprise nearly every passenger caught on camera.