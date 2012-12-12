





PERTH - Legendary spinner Shane Warne is adamant he’s good enough to make a Test comeback, claiming he’s bowling as well as he was when he retired in 2007. And although the 43-year-old says any talk of him returning in time for next year’s Ashes is just hypothetical, he feels it could benefit Australia’s next wave of spinners if it did happen.

The odds of Warne making a Test comeback remain slim. But the 145-Test veteran hasn’t closed the door completely on the prospect, saying he will give it some thought once the Twenty20 Big Bash League season has finished. “I’ve been bowling as good as I have since I retired from international cricket, which was five or six years ago,” Shane Warne said in Perth on Tuesday ahead of the Melbourne Stars’ clash with the Perth Scorchers.

“And if it gets to the serious stage about that stuff, there’s obviously a process – grade cricket, state cricket, and then you’ve got to get selected, too. So there’s a lot of things to happen before that even gets to a serious stage. At the moment I’m being asked, ‘could I do it?’

“And I’m saying, ‘Yeah, I have absolutely no doubt that I could because of the way I’m bowling’. But whether it’s going to happen or not is a completely hypothetical situation and a different chat. At the moment I’m just worried about the Stars and getting us on the winning ledger.”

Scorchers spinner Brad Hogg, who at 41 years of age made a shock return to international T20 ranks earlier this year, felt the longer form of the game would be a bridge too far for older players.

“I’m 41, Warney’s 43. You might get through the first day. But if you had to come back a second day and bowl for a session and a half, that’s where the older blokes would struggle,” Hogg said. Although some people would view a Warne return as a backward step for Australian cricket, the leg-spinner said it could also have some crucial benefits. “It might be a short-term thing where you work with a few of the younger spinners and take them with you and work with them all and see how it goes,” Warne said.

Warne made a disastrous start to this summer’s T20 competition, returning figures of 0-41 from just two overs in the Stars’ eight-wicket loss to the Melbourne Renegades. Although he was disappointed with his return, Warne said the hit-and-miss nature of T20 cricket meant it was inevitable for bowlers to have a bad day out every now and then.

The Stars welcome back allrounder Glenn Maxwell into their line-up, while Scorchers batsman Marcus North will replace the injured Shaun Marsh (hamstring).