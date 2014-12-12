KARACHI : Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $7398.4 million in first five months of FY15, showing an impressive growth of 15.5 percent compared with $6407.5 million received during the same period of FY14.

During November 2014, the inflow of worker’s remittances amounted to $1320.6 million, which is 4.5pc lower than October 2014 but 16.8pc higher than November 2013. The country wise details for the month of November 2014 shows that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to $429.1 million, $271.2 million, $178.8 million, $156.7 million, $150.5 million and $24.3 million respectively compared with the inflow of $334.1 million, $236.3 million, $174.4 million, $155.1 million, $128.2 million and $29.8 million respectively in November 2013. Remittances received from Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during November 2014 amounted to $110.2 million together as against $71.76 million received in November 2013.