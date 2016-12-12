KARACHI - A moot of civil society , held in front of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Sunday, rejected the letter by a Qatari prince and demanded that those linked to Panama leaks case should be taken to the task.

The moot was held to raise awareness among masses about Panama leaks case, and the alleged involvement of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family in it.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders Haleem Adil Sheikh and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman were among those who attended the moot.

It was alleged that in order to save the Sharif family, a letter by a Qatari prince was presented in the court which was aimed at misleading people.

Participants of the moot rejected the letter and struck 10 lashes to an effigy of the Qatari prince .

They appealed to the new chief justice of Pakistan that as the Panama leaks case was tarnishing the image of Pakistan in the whole world; hearing of this case should be completed as soon as possible and those behind this mega corruption be given an exemplary punishment.

Talking to media men on the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that PTI fully believed in the country’s courts.

“Presently the whole nation is looking to the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” he said, and added, “In Qatar, the hands of thieves are severed. What type of prince is this, who has come forward to rescue a corrupt family?”

Sheikh expressed apprehension that if a prince had taken such a step it could result in creating differences between the people of Pakistan and Qatar.

He went as far as to demand severing of all types of trade relations with Qatar.

“PTI wants to take the Panama leaks case to its logical conclusion as soon as possible,” he said, and added, “We will say “Yes” to the call of our Chairman Imran Khan and soon hold protests and rallies in Sindh.”

The PTI leader informed that Imran would soon visit Sindh.

Khurram Sher Zaman blamed the country’s rulers for creating such an atmosphere which forced people to hold such courts, and to take to the streets to blacken their (rulers) faces.

Zaman added that even if the Sharif brothers were bailed out by the courts, they would get nothing from the court of people.

PTI leaders Naeem Adil Sheikh, Raja Azhar, Sarwar Rajput, Mansab Dar, Tahir Niazi, Khalid Niazi, Taoos Khan, Abdur Rasool Bilali, Soraj Khan, and women leaders Dua Zubair, Dua Bhutto, Jameela Baloch and others also spoke on the occasion.

They said there was a huge difference between the narrative of the Qatari prince and Pakistani prime minister. “The stance of Qatari prince is that the flats of Sharif brothers in Park Lane London were registered in the name of two offshore companies and they were purchased from the profit of real estate business in Qatar; however, the prime minister had said on the floor of parliament on May 16 that they had purchased the flats from the money obtained by selling the Jeddah Steel Mills.

PTI leaders demanded the Supreme Court to give exemplary punishment to the corrupt rulers so that in future no ruler of the country could dare commit corruption.