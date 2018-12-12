Share:

MOSCOW - The number of people killed in a Tuesday suicide blast in the Afghan capital of Kabul increased from four to 12, local media reported.

Nine more people were injured, the 1TV broadcaster reported, citing the Afghan Interior Ministry.

The explosion occurred earlier in the day in the Paghman district, on the outskirts of Kabul. According to Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish, the attack targeted a car carrying Afghan servicemen.

Security officials confirmed that a suicide bomber targeted security forces convoy in Paghman district of Kabul. A convoy of Afghan forces was targeted by a suicide attack in Paghman district in the west of Kabul on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) confirmed. The MoI spokesman Najib Danish said that at least four security force members and eight civilians killed in the incident.

The explosion occurred at around 9:20am Kabul time in Bala Chinar area in Paghman district when security forces were passing through the area and were targeted by a car bomb explosion, Danish said.

Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, Zabihullah Mujahed, the Taliban spokesman, claimed 23 Afghan and US forces have been killed in this attack in Paghman.

Meanwhile, eight Afghan security officers have been killed in clashes with the Taliban militants, local media reported on Tuesday, citing provincial authorities.

According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, the clashes occurred in the Arghistan district of Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Kandahar late on Monday.

As many as 11 Taliban militants have been eliminated during the clashes, the news outlet added, citing Aziz Ahmad Azizi, the Kandahar province governor’s spokesman.

Afghanistan has long been in a state of turmoil, with the government fighting the Taliban radical movement, which has been holding vast territories in rural areas under its control and regularly launches offensives on major cities. The situation has been exacerbated by the activities of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.