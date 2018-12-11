Share:

ISLAMABAD-United States Chargé d’Affaires Paul Jones yesterday congratulated more than 135 Pakistani undergraduate students who were selected to participate in US Government-funded Global Undergraduate Exchange Program. Since 2010, approximately 1,700 Pakistani students have participated in the Global UGRAD program, where they spend a semester studying at U.S. colleges and universities.

“America has a long tradition of embracing international students on its university and college campuses,” Ambassador Jones noted. “In the United States, you will become great cultural ambassadors and representatives of Pakistan. I am proud we can support your educational pursuits through the Global UGRAD program.” Global UGRAD participants from Pakistan are selected from across the country and will study a variety of academic fields, which include: engineering, business administration, and the sciences. US Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) Executive Director Rita Akhtar encouraged students to take full advantage of the academic and extracurricular activities available in the United States.

“The Global UGRAD program gives talented students who are committed to helping their communities and country an opportunity to study in the United States,” Akhtar said.

“The Program also involves exciting community service and cultural exchange activities. When Global UGRAD participants return to Pakistan, they have opportunities to build on their volunteer experience by availing small grants through the Pakistan – U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN). This is an exceptional group of students who will make a wonderful impression on US students and faculty through this unique exchange opportunity.”

USEFP, a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the governments of Pakistan and the US, administers the Global UGRAD program in partnership with the US Mission in Pakistan.