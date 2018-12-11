Share:

Rawalpindi-A two-day interaction between the counter-narcotics authorities of Pakistan, Islamic Republics of Afghanistan and Iran commenced at a local hotel here on Tuesday.

The tripartite event entitled the ‘13th Triangular Initiative Senior Officials Meeting’ is being hosted by the Ministry of Narcotics Control to bring together national counterparts to discuss ways and means for effectively combating the trafficking of Afghan opiates. The meeting was chaired by Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan, Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control while it was attended by Cesar Guedes, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Representative in Pakistan, Director General (DG) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Major General Muhammad Arif Malik and delegates and representative of UNODC country office Iran, head UNODC Regional Programme Afghanistan and neighbouring countries. Addressing the meeting, Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control stated that under his chairmanship the regional counterparts would highlight respective progress under the Triangular Initiative. This also included enhancement of the regional response through information-sharing; planning and conducting drug-interdiction operations; and establishment of Border Liaison Offices (BLOs), he said.

Cesar Guedes, UNODC Representative in Pakistan noted in his opening remarks, “We believe that strengthening of regional partnership against the massive flow of illicit drugs in the region, within the framework of this strategic collaborative process, can serve as a conduit for saving lives and improving their quality”. Speaking on the occasion, DG ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, who was heading Pakistan’s delegation in the TI-SOM, said that ANF has been trying hard to wipe out the menace of drugs from the country.

He said ANF had made huge recoveries of narcotics and arrested scores of smugglers during country wide operations. He said it was hard for any country or force to counter the menace of drugs along rather it is needed collective and joint efforts to counter the drug mafia. The director generals of anti narcotics forces of Afghanistan and Iran also briefed the participants about their efforts for drug reductions from their soil.

Since its inception in 2007, the UNODC-facilitated Triangular Initiative forum has served as a cornerstone of the regional approach to drug control. It is supported by the Paris Pact Initiative and its Rainbow Strategy for Afghanistan, which encompasses a range of programmes designed to reduce the poppy cultivation, trafficking, and consumption of drugs. UNODC provides technical support to the forum, and builds the capacity of regional counterparts in counter-narcotics.

The three countries have been combating this scourge over a long period and at a great cost. Many law enforcement officials, as well as ordinary citizens, have sacrificed their lives in the struggle against drug trafficking. The senior officials meeting will help the three sides in finding solutions to their common challenges by adhering to a comprehensive and balanced approach including brainstorming sessions, to improve regional cooperation in this vital sector as per the principle of common and shared responsibility.