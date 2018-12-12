Share:

RAWALPINDI - A court of law has acquitted some 20 leaders and workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), including Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan in cases registered by police against them for participating in demonstrations led by Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar after his conviction in the Avenfield References.

The court also issued arrest warrants for many other N League MPs and leaders for not appearing before court despite summoning several times.

Civil Judge Sumaira Alamgir took up the acquittal pleas of the accused they filed thorough their lawyers Ajmal Raza Bhatti Advocate, Arshad Majid Chaudhry, Atif Nawaz Khokhar and Fahim Talib Advocate.

All the accused were also present in the courtroom.

The lawyers argued before curt that their clients were roped in bogus cases made on political basis. They told none of leader or worker had taken law into hand or damaged public property the day Capt (Retd) Safdar, the son-in-law of ex-PM Mian Nawaz Sharif, arrived in Pindi in a rally. They told court instead police had arrested and harassed the workers of PML-N and put them behind the lock-up. The lawyers pleaded the court to acquit their clients in the cases. After completing the arguments, Civil Judge Sumaira Alamgir acquitted 20 accused.

Those who were acquitted by court included Senator Chaudhry Tanir Ali Khan, Barrister Danial Chaudhry, ex-MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed, MPAs Iftikhar Malik, Raja Hanif Advocate and Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal, Student leader Maqbool Ahmed Khan, , Malik Aqeel Shaukat, Ghayyur Butt, Yasir Butt, Shaukat Butt, Adnan Asghar Bodla and Faizan Ali Shah.

Meanwhile, Civil Judge Sumaira Alamgir has also issued arrest warrants for PML-N leaders including ex-MNA Malik Shakil Ahmed Awan, former MPA Zaib Un Nisa Awan, Sheikh Arslan Hafeez, Mirza Mansoor Baig, Sheikh Arshad and Yamin Kinai for not appearing before court for the hearing of cases.

Police had booked scores of PML-N leaders in July 2018 in two police stations on charges of violating Section 144, code of conduct and committing offence and Amplifier Act violation when they had welcomed Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar upon his arrival in Rawalpindi in shape of rally to protest his conviction in Avenfield References.