LAHORE (PR): A 400KW state-of-the-art solar system has been installed at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre Peshawar (SKMCH&RC).

After installation of this power solution, monthly electricity expenditure of the hospital has been cut down to almost 7 percent. According to hospital sources, the solar power system has a service-life up to almost 20 years; whereas, the maintenance charges are more or less nonexistent and has already started contributing to the energy requirement of various departments at the facility.

Facilities at SKMCH&RC Peshawar continue to be scaled up to meet the ever increasing burden of patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining areas.

Hospital has successfully completed 1st and 2nd phase of development; while third phase of development is expected to be started soon. Installation of solar power system depicts the vision of the management to keep the hospital at cutting-edge of the technology so as to provide best possible treatment facilities to the patients.