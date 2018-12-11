Share:

HAFIZABAD-The district administration is determined to solve the problems of the masses by providing them better healthcare and other civic amenities, said the deputy commissioner.

While talking to a delegation of press club under the leadership of Chairman Press Club Amjad Pervez Chattha, Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shehzad Mirza said that media was the fourth pillar of the state and watchdog of the society. “They should pinpoint the problems of the masses so that they could be resolved promptly.” He advised the media to perform their duties honestly and with responsibility, and added that the district administration would welcome positive criticism. He said: “The district administration has so far retrieved 4800-kanal of state land worth Rs1 billion from the illegal occupants in rural areas of the district.” He assured that the administration would take action against the owners of the housing societies who had setup the colonies without approval from the authorities concerned.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Sajid Kiyani had called upon the local media to extend their practical cooperation in weeding out crimes and criminals in the district.

While talking to delegation of Press Club in his office, he said that he has taken several steps to eliminate drug peddling and other social crimes and has activated Muhafiz Force to arrest the rising trend of robberies, dacoities and other crimes. He said that he has directed the SHOs to be courteous towards the complainants and warned that he would show zero tolerance towards those who misbehave complainants. He also warned that those found lodging false FIR would be dealt with sternly. He also assured that traffic police has been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the city roads.