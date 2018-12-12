Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday lifted the ban on construction of more than six-storey buildings in metropolis by revoking its earlier order to slap this ban.

A larger bench of SC headed by the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar at Karachi Registry issued the orders for lifting of ban and directed that high rise buildings can be constructed by following the rules and regulations. The SC lifted the ban on the plea of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), who challenged the earlier decision of SC to slap a ban on construction of more than six-storey buildings in the city.

In March 2017, SC while hearing the hearing the cases regarding the unavailability of potable and poor sanitation conditions in Karachi imposed a ban construction of more than six storey buildings and restrained Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA) and Cantonment Boards to approve the building plans for high rise commercial and residential buildings in the city. The court ordered that high rise buildings can be constructed in according with the laws of SCBA in the city.

Meanwhile, SC declared null & void the notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to delist Aam Log Ittehad Party – led by Justice (retired) Wajihuddin Ahmed.

The larger bench of SC headed by CJP Justice Saqib Nisar ordered ECP to register the party after ECP failed to satisfy the apex court on the delisting of the party.

The CJP asked the representative of ECP to explain the reasons for delisting of Aam Log Ittehad party, upon which he replied that he didn’t know the reasons and only have the notification of delisting the party. Declaring the notification of ECP, CJP ordered for registration of the party and said that court would issue show-cause notice if its orders were not implemented in letter and spirit.