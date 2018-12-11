Share:

CALIFORNIA:- US chip-maker Qualcomm claims it has won an injunction against Apple that effectively bans the import and sale of a number of iPhone models, ranging from the iPhone 6S to the iPhone X. The preliminary order, issued by a Chinese court, is the latest in step a continuing feud between the two tech giants over intellectual property. However, Apple says all of its iPhone models remain on sale in the country. The disputed patents relate to software rather than hardware.

The injunction affects devices running older