Share:

Shahzad Ahmad

Lahore - A newly constituted Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) committee has unanimously decided to hold a meeting with Chief Justice Anwarul Haq today on the issue of formation of new LHC benches.

Talking to this scribe, LHC Bar Association President Noor Samand, who is also a member of the committee constituted last Monday to find a solution to the issue, said that the committee which consisted of the incumbent and former office-bearers of the LHCBA had decided to meet with the chief justice so as to find a solution to the issue.

He said that the office-bearers of both the major groups – Independents and Professionals – as well as the presidents of bars from the divisions held discussion on the issue and made a unanimous decision of meeting with the chief justice.

To a question, he said that the LHC Bar was fully supporting the demand for formation of new benches but not supporting the way the demand was being made by the lawyers. They opposed the lockdown of courts and boycott of legal proceedings for a long period, saying it was hitting the litigants hard.

He said that neither the Lahore High Court nor the bars are authorized to establish new benches. Rather, he said, the government could fulfill the demand. So, he suggested, the protesting lawyers should not lockdown the courts rather hold a sit-in in-front of the Punjab Assembly which is authorized to establish new benches in Punjab province.

The committee was constituted to find a solution to a rift between lawyers’ groups on the issue of new LHC benches. Currently the LHC has three benches established in Multan, Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur while the protesting lawyers demand LHC benches in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha and Sahiwal too.

The committee consists of LHCBA President Ch Noor Samand Khan, Vice President Hafiz Afsaarul Haq, LHCBA member Mian Abdul Quddos, former LHCBA president Ahsan Bhon, Pir Masood Chishti, and Shafqat Mehmood Chohan while LHCBA Secretary Hasan Iqbal was nominated as the convener of the body.

The committee held discussions with the presidents of all the five divisional bar associations at LHCBA’s conference room to solve the issue of the formation of LHC benches at divisional level across the Punjab.

The participants expressed concerns over the prolonged strike in the courts over the issue. They said that due to the crisis, the litigants and accused confined in jails were suffering the most. They also said that the boycott of the court proceedings was also hurting the lawyers’ dignity.

Besides the committee members, other bar office-bearers also took part in the yesterday’s discussions. They include: Asghar Ali Gill, Abid Saqi, former bar presidents Rana Zia, Ch Zulfiqar Ali, bar member Azam Nazir Tarar, Ch M Ramazan and Lahore Bar Association President Malik Arshad. The committee is also aimed to bridge the gulf between the lawyers’ groups on the issue.

The protesters say for the last more than one decade, there has been a persistent demand made by the district bar associations of Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha and Sahiwal for the establishment of new benches of the High Court. They are of the view that for them the access to justice is more expensive, less convenient and manifestly discriminatory compare to other citizens who are residents of Rawalpindi, Multan and Bahawalpur where permanent Benches of the High Court have been established since 1981.

They say the establishment of new benches is definitely a matter of public importance involving enforcement of a number of fundamental rights of the citizens, Article 19A of the Constitution itself guarantees the right to information in all such matters.