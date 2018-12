Share:

KHAIRPUR - A 7th class student crushed to death by a train near Ghotki Railway Station on Tuesday.

According to police, boy Inayatullah Chachar, 13, student of seventh class of Iqra Public School Ghotki was crossing railway track near Ghotki Railway Station, when Hazara Express coming from Karachi to Lahore crushed him to death.

Police reached the site and shifted the body to the Ghotki Hospital for legal formalities and later handed over to his heirs.