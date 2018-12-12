Share:

KHAIRPUR - A minor boy was gunned down by his friend over minor dispute in Sukkur on Tuesday morning.

According to details, a minor boy was gunned down by his friend for asking to return Rs 1,000.

According to the police, Ali Raza asked his friend to return Rs1,000 he lent him after which the suspect killed him. “He was threatening me that if I didn’t return him the money then he would complain to my brother. I was scared of my brother finding out,” said the suspect.

24KG HASHES RECOVERED

Kumb police claimed to have recovered 24 kilograms of hashes, stolen motor cycle in a raid, arrested one accused on Tuesday.

According to Kumb police a team led by SHO raided village Langho near Kumb and arrested a narcotics dealer Nihal Khan Langho and recovered 24 kilograms of hashes, one stolen motorcycle from his possession.

Kumb police registered the case against arrested accused.