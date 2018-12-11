Share:

LOS ANGELES:- George Clooney’s sister-in-law thinks he’s ‘awesome’.

The ‘Up in the Air’ actor’s spouse Amal was named 2018 Global Citizen of the Year last week, and while her family couldn’t be more proud, they also recognise the 57-year-old actor - who has 18-month-old twins Alexander and Ella with his wife - is a great source of support to her.Amal’s sister, Tala Alamuddin, told the new issue of Grazia magazine: ‘’To see [her work] being recognised on a global scale is immeasurably rewarding for us all and I am as proud as I can possibly be."–HM

Let us also acknowledge that behind this great woman, my sister, there is one emphatically awesome man and a family who simply adore her.’’