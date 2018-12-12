Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered immediate removal of DC counters from big stores with directions to owners to sell all essential items at official rates.

“The big stores are bound to sell essential items according to DC rates”, the chief minister observed while talking to his adviser on political affairs Akram Ch who called on him at his office here Tuesday.

The CM said that after the removal DC counters at big stores buyers will be able to purchase essential items at DC rates. “This step will provide relief to the people”, he further stated.

He directed Akram Chaudhry to visit big stores and ensure that essential items are sold according to DC rates.

He also discussed with his adviser different steps that could be taken to provide relief to the people. Akram Chaudhry apprised the CM of his inspections of various Sunday bazaars.

Buzdar said that provision of essential items will be ensured at Sunday Bazaars on fixed rates while ban has been imposed on child labor at the stalls of Sunday Bazaars and legal action will be initiated in case of any violation. Child labor is a violation of law, he added.

He directed that special attention should be paid to the security of Sunday Bazaars adding that parking arrangements should also be ensured along with maintaining a smooth flow of traffic. He said that ministers should also visit Sunday Bazaars and markets in their respective areas to monitor the provision of essentials items at fixed rates. He made it clear that no relief will be given to those responsible for creating artificial price-hike adding that they deserved punishment. People will not be left at the mercy of profiteers at any cost, he concluded.

Punjab to be made role model

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held meetings with different people from various districts. He went to their seats; listened to their problems and issued on-the-spot instructions for the redress of their grievances.

Talking on the occasion, Buzdar said that solving the problems of the common persons was his commitment.

“Solving your problems is my responsibility. Liaison with the people will be strengthened with every passing time and no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the solution to public problems.”

He said that performance of the PTI government was much better than the previous governments. He said foundation of a new Pakistan had been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and government was taking all possible steps to come up to the expectations to the people. He said that a policy of zero-tolerance had been adopted against corruption and reiterated that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost. The corrupt mafia will meet its logical end, he added.

“Our intentions are clear and common man is the center of every attention. Punjab will be made a role model province under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan”, he said, adding that he will fight against every mafia and will stand beside the people.

“I will not let anyone to come in between myself and the people. New Pakistan is a dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan and we will strive hard to materialize it. The nation will soon perceive change due to the positive steps taken by the government”, he observed.

People thanked the Chief Minister for taking personal interest in the solution to their problems.

“You have opened the doors to common people as you belong to them and know their problems well. In fact, the people are lucky to have a public Chief Minister like Usman Buzdar who is continuously working for the welfare of the people”, they remarked.