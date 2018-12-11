Share:

MULTAN-Commissioner Multan division Imran Sikandar Baloch has directed district administrations to launch a seasonal influenza prevention drive on war footing and utilize all out resources to prevent the outbreak.

Chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, he issued order for launching of an awareness creation campaign and directed health officials to display awareness banners and posters at public places, hotels, bus stands, educational institutions, government offices and villages.

The Commissioner constituted committees at tehsil level led by the Assistant Commissioners and directed them to take lumbardars, landlords and imams of masjids on board as members. He directed education officials to start a zero period at schools to make the students aware of the influenza while influenza desks should be set up at all hospitals.

Briefing the commissioner, Dr Ataur Rehman said that flu filtration clinics had been set up at all hospitals while Nishtar Hospital offered all influenza related tests for free. He added that the polio staff had also been given the task to make people aware of influenza.

Meanwhile, the divisional commissioner ordered the Mango Research Institute (MRI) Multan officials to come up with a strategy, suggesting ways to improve mango quality, it’s shelf life for effective penetration into lucrative foreign markets.

Presiding over a meeting held to review the progress of MRI here, the commissioner said that researchers should also ponder over ways to increase mango area and it’s production. He said that housing colonies were consuming the land that was once covered by mango orchards. The Commissioner said that exotic fruit of mango was the identity of this area and advised MRI officials to resolve problems of mango farmers on priority.

He also visited different parts of MRI including its laboratories.