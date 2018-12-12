Share:

LAHORE - A police constable was killed in a road accident Tuesday, rescuers said. Rescue workers said that a policeman died and another wounded critically when a passenger bus hit their motorcycle in the Lorry Adda police vicinity.

Constable Yasir and Head Constable Mardan Naqvi riding on a motorcycle were going to their duty point when the accident took place on a busy road. Constable Yasir died on the spot while Head Constable Mardan Naqvi was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The bus driver managed escape. The police were investigating the incident. A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed near Karol Ghati in Baghbanpura. Rescue workers said the deceased, identified as Shakeel, died after being hit by a truck.

According to APP, seven people were killed while 1,006 sustained injuries in 910 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 584 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals.

The analysis showed that 425 drivers, 21 juvenile drivers, 163 pedestrians and 425 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics revealed that 270 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 273 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 84 in Faisalabad with 105 victims and Multan at third with 68 accidents and 66 victims.

As many as, 699 motorcycles, 129 rickshaws, 85 cars, 51 vans, 11 buses, 30 trucks and 96 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.