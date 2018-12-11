Share:

Rawallpindi-City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ashan transferred and posted thirteen Station House Officers in the police stations in the district, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. According to him, all the SHOs have been directed by the CPO to assume their charges and report to his office. CPO Abbas Ashan has posted Inspector Suhail Zafar as SHO PS Waris Khan while Nadim Zafar has been transferred and posted as SHO PS Naseerabad, he said. He added Sub Inspector (SI) Qaisar Nadim has been posted as SHO PS New Town and Inspector Javed Iqbal Mirza was transferred and appointed as SHO PS Cantt. Similarly, SI Tahir Rehan has assumed charge as SHO PS Banni following the orders of CPO, the spokesman said.

CPO also appointed Inspector Ishtiaq Ahmed Cheema as SHO PS Mandra whereas SI Raja Saboor was transferred and posted as PS Murree. “Inspector Israr Ahmed Satti has been posted as SHO PS Airport,” he said. He added Inspector Amir Khan has been posted as SHO PS Westridge and SI Nasir Mumtaz was appointed as SHO PS Race Course by the city police chief.

Inspector Malik Sajid has taken charge as SHO PS Ratta Amral while two junior officers were also appointed as SHOs of police stations Morgah and Ganjmandi, he said.