Lahore (PR): Dasani, a bottled water brand of The Coca-Cola Company, is all set to launch Dasani Spotlight Campaign to support individuals or groups of like-minded individuals devoting their lives for the welfare of others. Such unsung heroes in our society are resolutely working across fields, in areas existentially critical for the society at large.

Dasani has the vision that every individual at some level or another wishes to bring about a positive change not only in self but also in his or her surroundings, and this is the core value that Dasani will inspire, support and celebrate through this campaign. with key focus on environmental, social, educational, economic and artistic fronts.

It is honoring people from among us who are constantly and selflessly striving to make a positive impact in society, but often lack the funds or the infrastructure to be able to increase their scale of impact from what they are already doing. By giving them recognition and bringing them into the public limelight, Dasani is aiming to raise public awareness to support their great causes with implications for society at large.