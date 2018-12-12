Share:

Karachi (PR): The British Council in Pakistan and School of Leadership are set to launch the Developing Inclusive and Creative Economies (DICE) Pakistan Fellowship Programme.

The launch ceremony took place on Monday 10 December in Karachi. DICE is a multi-year project and shall be rolled out in five priority countries; Pakistan, South Africa, Egypt, Indonesia, Brazil and the UK.

Talha Chishti from the British Council, speaking at the launch event said Developing Inclusive and Creative Economies (DICE) is an ambitious program that supports the development of creative and social enterprises in the UK and five key emerging economies, aiming to foster inclusive growth and progress on the Sustainable Development Goals.