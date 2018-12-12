Share:

Dr Shane Knox, a professor at National Ambulance Service College Ireland, inaugurated Edhi Ambulance Service School at Allama Iqbal Town Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sheen paid glowing tribute to Abdul Sattar Edhi, and announced affiliating Edhi Ambulance Service School with National Ambulance Service College Ireland. She said that it was a matter of great honour for Ireland that the mission of Abdul Sattar Edhi would continue through training of courses as per international standards. Edhi Foundation Chairman Faisal Edhi had himself taken training from the National Ambulance Service College Ireland and he wanted that the services of Edhi Ambulance Service School should be extended to every nook and corner of Pakistan.