Share:

OKARA-The Foundation for Awareness and Civic Education (FACE) aims at empowering and facilitating female students in their mobility within the campus of University of Okara (UoO), and it will break the mobility barriers in personal, academic and professional lives.

These views were expressed by UoO Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Zakria Zakar during an address to a gathering of students in the ceremony “Girls on Wheels” organised under auspices of the FACE.

In the ceremony, 10 bicycles were provided to the female students of the university. On the occasion, FACE director programs Asifa Khan said that it was aimed to facilitate and empower female students under Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The participants were told that above 4,000 students studied in UoO, and the female students made a larger part of the number of students. So, the idea behind the FACE was to facilitate female students especially those studying in Department of Management Science (DOMS), who had to commute between various academic blocks situated at significant distances on a daily basis.

DOMS in-charge Prof Shehzad Aziz said that the initiative would not only facilitate girls, but it would also give more confidence to the female students.