Wah cantt-The family members of a man who was shot dead in a case of honor killing have called for justice demanding early arrest of assailants besides judicial inquiry against the police officials who according to the family members were involved with the perpetrator.

Talking to media, the family members of 22-year old Bilal Butt, who was shot dead on December 1 by family members of a girl with whom he had contracted court marriage against the will of her family, accused the police officials for their involvement with the assailants besides extortion of money. Baghbahar Bhutt, father of the deceased has claimed that police officials especially investigation Officer Shahzad not only extorted money from the family on different pretexts since April 2018, since abduction case was registered against his son but also mentally and psychologically tortured them by influencing them to return the girl with whom his son has already contracted marriage in a court of law.

Saadia Bibi- widow of the 22 years old man Bilal who had contracted court marriage against the will of her parents said that her step father had sold her to a man double her age in exchange of Rs 60 thousand. She added that as her step father was arranging her marriage against her will, she left the house and contracted marriage with Bilal who was from the same locality, in court some nine months ago. She claimed that her step father registered a case against her husband for abduction and her husband provided a Nikah Nama to the Investigation officer Shahzad. She alleged that despite providing legal documents, the I.O Police extorted illegal gratifications from them on various pretexts. She claimed that on Saturday, when the local court has quashed the abduction case against her husband, the said IO informed her step father about the case status and informed him about his whereabouts. She said that on his way home, her step father along with unknown accomplices intercepted Bilal and opened indiscriminate firing on him consequently killing him on the spot. She said that her parents and step brothers fled from the crime scene successfully while other family members also fled after locking the doors of their house. She accused the local police for patronage of killers and urged Chief Justice of Pakistan, federal Minister for human rights and federal Minister for state for interior to take notice of the case and provide her justice as she became a widow just after 9 months of her marriage.

Bilal’s Sister, Anjum Bahar while speaking on this occasion demanded judicial inquiry to probe the case as police involvement clearly indicates biasness in the investigation of the case. When contacted, Sub divisional Police officer (SDPO) DSP Javaid Hassan, he refuted the allegations made by Bilal’s family. He said that the police and IO have acted according to the law and registered a case against Bilal on the written application by Saadia’s father. Responding to a question, he ruled out the possibility of IO and his staff’s involvement in the murder.