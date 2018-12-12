Share:

Pakistan’s diplomatic and humane initiative to open Kartarpur corridor giving access to Sikhs to visit holiest religious shrine was indeed a noble gesture which has been acclaimed all over the world. It is unfortunate that our Foreign Minister who seems to be obsessed with his ego and making long speeches, termed this noble gesture as a ‘googly’, which indeed negates the very purpose of this initiative, giving a chance to Indian media to indulge in their negative campaign.

Can somebody request Foreign Minister that in future he must not get carried away and instead make brief addresses with proper choice of words, to convey diplomatic message intended to serve our national interest? Religious tourism needs to be promoted to give access to Sikhs, Hindus and Buddhists to visit their religious sites located in Pakistan. PIA should consider operating direct flights from Canada and UK to facilitate Sikh pilgrims on specific dates like birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak jee. We need to ensure that rogue religious extremists dare not create hurdles. Our government must make efforts to provide hotel accommodation with international standard facilities at these sites and a reliable safe transportation system to cater to needs of religious tourists.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore, December 1.