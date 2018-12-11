Share:

GUJRANWALA-The alumni of prestigious Christian High School (CHS), Gujranwala, has been formally established during a meeting of the CHS graduates here on Tuesday.

The Christian High School on Church Road in Gujranwala has been the citadel of knowledge for the Christian community for the last several decades. The setting up of the CHS Alumni was welcomed by various quarters of the community.

All the graduates / former students of the prestigious institution are eligible to apply for CHS Alumni membership which is absolutely free, it was announced at the end of the meeting.

Those interested in CHS Alumni membership may contact Mr Pervez Boota (UoG media) on 0314-3353137 with their name, profession, contact and CHS session details along with a mugshot (optional). The first gala get-together of CHS Alumni will be held early next year.