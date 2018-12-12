Share:

ISLAMABAD - Government and opposition parties will sit together today (Wednesday) to break ice on the chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee due to which the formation of other standing committees of the National Assembly were also in limbo.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and took up host of issues, including the arrest of PML-N MNA Kh.Saad Rafique by the National Accountability Bureau. He requested Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue his production order so that the MNA could be brought here to attend the ongoing National Assembly session.

Leader of Opposition shehbaz Sharif was also attending the ongoing National Assembly session on the production orders of Speaker National Assembly as he was also on judicial remand in couple of pending NAB inquiries against him.

Sources aware of the deliberations of the meeting between Leader of Opposition and Speaker National Assembly the conduct of members from both the treasury and opposition benches came under discussion and it was agreed that Speaker has to become a litter strict on the issue of decorum.

The standoff between the government and opposition parties on chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee also figured in the meeting due to which the rest of the standing committees of National Assembly could not be formed.

Opposition parties wanted doling out of chairmanship of PAC to Leader of Opposition as per Parliamentary norms while the PTI-led coalition government was not ready to install Shehbaz Sharif as PAC chief because the upcoming audits of previous government led by Nawaz Sharif would be placed before the ace parliamentary body on accountability. The PTI people argued that how a younger brother could do the audit of the irregularities of the government run by his elder brother.

A few days back the ruling coalition had shown flexibility in its position on PAC chairmanship and offered the opposition to give the name of someone else for the slot as PTI would not show any flexibility in its stance on the name of Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman NAB.

Sources in opposition informed that PPP and other opposition parties were out to soften the stiff stand taken by PML-N on the name of Shehbaz Sharif for the slot of Chairman PAC and hoped that they would convince PML-N to give someone else’s name for the slot.

Sources said that Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal and a couple of other names were under consideration of party leadership to pitch for the slot of Chairman PAC.

Speaker Asad Qaiser was active to lower the soaring tension between the treasury and opposition benches and in this connection he has started meeting with people sitting on both sides of aisle.

After meeting, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser also held meeting with government sides including federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Khattak, Barrister Faroogh Nasim, Mohammad Ali, Ali Amin Ghandapur, Deputy Speaker Qasim Soori and chief whip of ruling PTI Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar.

During the meeting it was decided that government would take the opposition parties in loop for legislation on important issues as well as resolving the issue on PAC chairmanship and formation of rest of the standing committees of lower house of the parliament due to which the legislative business was adversely affected.

It was further decided that government team led by Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pervaiz Khattak would meet the opposition parties today (Wednesday) to break the ice on the issue of PAC chairmanship and would try to convince them to give any name other then Shehbaz Sharif on which the ruling PTI has reservations.

Speaker National Assembly hoped that he would become instrumental in narrowing down the differences between the treasury and opposition benches as only then the house could be conducted in smooth fashion.

He hoped that government and opposition would show flexibility on the issue of PAC chairmanship and resolution of the issue would pave the way for formation of rest of the standing committees of the National Assembly.