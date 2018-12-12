Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has so far released Rs 240.890m for various developmental projects of Ministry of Industries and Production under its Public Sector Development Programme 2018-19 for the promotion of the sector in the country. According the data released by the Planning Commission of Pakistan, the government had allocated an amount of Rs 769.999m for different industrial production development and promotion during current fiscal year. The government has released Rs 80m for national business development programme for small and medium enterprises as against the total allocation of Rs 200m during current fiscal year. Meanwhile, Rs 80m was also released for products development center for composites based sports goods in Sialkot to enhance the exports of sports goods from the country as against the total allocation of Rs 200m for current fiscal year. In order to enhance the exports of fruits and vegetable form the country, the govt had allocated an amount of Rs 250m for fruits, vegetables and condiments processing centre in District Naushehroferoz, Sindh and released Rs 40m under PSDP 2018-19.

An amount of Rs 11.480 million was also released for Peshawar light engineering center to promote the light engineering, where as the government had allocated Rs 28.270 million for the project in its development programme during current year.

In order to exploit the true potential of fresh fruits of northern areas of the country, the government in its development programme had allocated Rs 19.940 million for fruit dehydration units in Swat and released 7.970 million, where as it has also released Rs 9.350 million for Hyderabad engineering supports center .

The Planing Commission of Pakistan was releasing the fund as per quarterly ceilings like first quarter July – September by 20 percent, second quarter October– December 20 percent , third quarter January– March 30 percent and fourth quarter April – June 30 percent.