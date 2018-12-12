Share:

Karachi - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday said that the Sindh government was working on new police laws and it would be tabled soon in Sindh Assembly.

He added that decision on up-gradation of various positions in police will also be taken at the earliest. He expressed these views while addressing 41st passing out parade at Elite Force Razzaqabad Training College. He said that Sindh government was focusing on the welfare of Police personnel and added if police jawans strengthened, ultimately target of durable peace will be achieved in the province.

He said that Sindh government has decided to establish forensic laboratory so that cases could be solved in scientific way. Provincial Advisor lauded the police contribution and sacrifices in bringing peace and controlling law and order in the province particularly on going operation against terrorism in Karachi.

He assured that government will use maximum resources for the betterment and improvements in Police department. He thanked IG Police for inviting him to witness the passing out parade and added this passing out parade was proof that all the appointments were made purely on merit. IG Police Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam said that he was grateful that Sindh government has approved increased salaries, emoluments and gave him full support.

He also appreciated Advisor Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab for accepting the invitation for 41st passing out parade as it would bring motivation among the police jawans. Commandant Razzaqabad College Tanveer Alam Odho also spoke on the occasion. Earlier, Advisor Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab inspected the passing out parade and distributed medals and shields on the best performance amongst cadets of police.

Talking to the media, provincial advisor said that Sindh Police was moving forward towards excellence and added that anti-riots force training school has been established. To a question, he replied that owing to NAB inquiry, we were not able to take forward safe city project and it was abandoned and added that now a pilot project of safe city would be initiated in red zone areas of the city .

To another question, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that new police law would be enacted soon and directives have been issued for the improving condition of all Police stations . He said that after Karachi operation, law and order situation improved manifold.

He said that decision has been made to reschedule ATA to curb street crimes and anti-terrorism act will be applied in case of use of arms in street crimes. He told the reporters that mobile and motorcycle markets will also be regulated. Replying to another query, he said that they were not focusing on one sector and added that Sindh government was working on all educational institutions.