SIALKOT-PTI Stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurated gas supply project in village Sattowali, union council Variyo, here on Monday. Now, people of dozens of the surrounding villages would be able to get gas facility, she said while addressing the inauguration.

Addressing a big public gathering, she said that the PTI government has been going in the right direction and achieving one after another all the socio-economic and human development goals by making people part of development process.

She revealed that the government is committed to ending deprivation, especially from rural areas by raising living standard of people with the provision of all basic facilities at their doorsteps. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government is honouring all its the political promises and commitments.

Earlier, she visited the shrine of local religious saint Hazrat Peer Sabz near Head Marala here. She laid a floral wreath on the grave and offered Fateha.

1,000 STUDENTS COMPLETE

RESCUE TRAINING

The two batches of more than 1000 students of Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot has completed the week-long rescue emergency training under the supervision of Rescue 1122 Sialkot here.

Their oath-taking ceremony was held at GCWU Auditorium here.

GCWU Sialkot Vice Chancellor Dr Khalil Ahmed presided over this prestigious ceremony. On the occasion, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Sialkot Syed Kamal Abid highlighted importance of various aspects of the rescue emergency training.