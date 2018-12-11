Share:

MULTAN-Step-motherly behaviour of the government with farmers has ruined agriculture sector, which will ultimately deliver a severe blow to national economy.

Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab Ameer Dr Syed Waseem Akhtar stated while talking to the media here on Tuesday. The JI stalwart said that agriculture plays the role of backbone in national economy but this sector has been on the verge of complete destruction due to government's negligence. He pointed out that a horrible increase in fertilizer prices crushed the farmers as the price of DAP bag shot up to Rs3,700 from 2,500 and Urea 1,820 from 1,350.

He lamented that the sugarcane farmers are running from pillar to post to sell their produce but the sugar mill owners refused to purchase it. He warned that delay in start of crushing season would also seriously harm wheat sowing. He said that the country might face wheat shortage next year as wheat is sown on thousands of acres less land than the previous year.

He said that the sugarcane growers are waiting outside sugar mills with trolleys loaded with sugarcane for last many days. He pointed out that weight of sugarcane also got reduced as it dried up due to delay in purchase. He asked the government to direct sugar mill owners to purchase sugarcane from the growers forthwith.

He revealed that the sugar mills have to pay Rs22 billion to the farmers but they did not clear the due despite clear court instructions. He said that the sugar mills set up in cotton areas of South Punjab has not been shifted back despite Supreme Court order. He asked the government to play role for getting the money paid to sugarcane growers. He further demanded the government to take representatives of farmers on board in purchasing and other committees and bind sugar mills to procure sugarcane at Rs180 per maund.

STATE LAND WORTH RS10B RETRIEVED

Deputy Commissioner Multan Mudassar Riaz Malik disclosed that the district administration retrieved land worth over Rs10 billion from illegal occupation of qabza mafia under ongoing Green and Clean Punjab drive.

Talking to a delegation of traders, he added that action would be taken against illegal plazas and housing schemes in next phase of the drive. He said that all genuine problems of the traders would be resolved on priority basis for the sake of a progressive economy.

He declared that the operation against encroachments would continue without accepting any pressure and all hurdles in its way would be eliminated. He said that the qabza mafia distorted the face of city for personal gains. He revealed that the state institutions were given direction to recover even a single inch of state land from the illegal occupant. He assured the delegates that the proposals for providing alternate business spots to the affectees of Gol Bagh operation would be considered.

The trader delegation was led by Khawaja Muhammad Shafiq.