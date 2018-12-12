Share:

The Punjab University Career Counseling and Placement organised a job fair for students of Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology. Fauji Fertilizers set up a camp at Undergraduate Study. CCPC Director Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, Col (r) Shahid from Fauji Fertilizer and other officials were present. Many students were interviewed and shortlisted. In a press statement, Dr Abdul Qayyum said that CCPC was organising such activities to train teachers and provide career opportunities to students on the direction of the vice chancellor. Meanwhile, the Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MSc Zoology Part-II annual examination 2018, MSc Chemistry Part-II annual exanimation 2018 and MSc Sports Science & Physical Education Part-II annual examination 2018. Detailed results are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.