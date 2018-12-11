Share:

FAISALABAD-The police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered a newborn child, kidnapped from Allied Hospital and arrested a couple. The child was kidnapped by a woman on Monday, who had posed herself as a staff member in the hospital. She had taken up the child, saying he needs vaccination, according to police. After the child's parents reported the case, police sprung into action using CCTV camera footage and recovered the kidnapped child from Makka City, Malkhanwala area of the city. The police also arrested a woman and her husband who told that they had kidnapped the child for 'trade.' The police have registered a case against them.