GUJRANWALA-Black coats continued their strike on 28th day here on Tuesday. The lawyer community is observing strike for acceptance of their demand for the establishment of an LHC bench at Gujranwala. The protesting lawyers held a sit-in, blocked Sialkot Road and chanted slogans against the higher authorities for not fulfilling their demand. The citizens, who visited the session courts for their legal matters, faced troubles due to the lawyers’ strike.

ACE seals illegal plazas

The anti-corruption authorities have sealed three illegal plazas, and they also recovered over Rs1 million outstanding dues from the owners.

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told the media that in result of a survey the ACE traced various illegal commercial buildings in Narowal and sealed the plazas of Usman, Mudassar and M Ali for not acquiring NOCs from the departments concerned. Meanwhile, ACE teams also recovered Rs1 million dues from Majeed Ahmed, Khalil Ahmed, Sultan Mehmood and M Ali. The ACE authorities issued a five-day deadline to collect the dues of the rest commercial buildings located in Narowal district.

Custom teams seized contrabands

The Custom’s anti-smuggling squads have seized two trucks loaded with non-custom paid items at Wazirabad and Aalam Chowk on Tuesday. As per official sources, the Custom team set up a check post at Wazirabad, and it seized a truck full of smuggled items including printer, scanner, toners, cell phones, etc worth Rs2 million. While another team seized a truck full of Irani tiles worth Rs1.2 million and started further investigation.